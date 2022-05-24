T-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns named All-NBA Third Team

Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love are the only other Wolves players in team history to be named to multiple All-NBA teams.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns became just the third player in franchise history to earn multiple All-NBA honors after being named to the Third Team on Tuesday.

Towns, a three-time NBA All-Star, averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as he helped lead the Wolves to just their second postseason appearance since 2004.

Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love are the only other Wolves players in team history to be named to multiple All-NBA teams. Towns was named All-NBA Third Team in 2018 as well.

