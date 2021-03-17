LeBron hits triple-double, helps whip Wolves 137-121

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James notched his 99th career triple-double in leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 137-121 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night.
James had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in setting down the Wolves, who had won two out of three for new coach Chris Finch. Montrezl Harrell added 25 points as the defending NBA champions picked up their third straight victory on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 29 points apiece for the Timberwolves.
On a positive note, Minnesota made 52% of its shots against one of the NBA’s best defensive teams.