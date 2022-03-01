Lakers edge Timberwolves, 108-103

Even though they weren't able to put up enough points Sunday, the Wolves outrebounded L.A. 56-28.

LeBron James scored 26 points, Malik Monk added 22 and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 for the first time in three meetings this season.

A couple of streaks came to an end in the Lakers' first game of the new year. They were James' run of seven straight games with at least 30 points and Russell Westbrook's stretch of four straight triple-doubles.

Westbrook finished with 20 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Naz Reid led the Wolves with a season-high 23 points, potting 10 of 17 from the floor. Sunday marked the first game of Reid's career where he scored more than 20 points while adding more than 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Nowell added 17 points off the bench, his fifth straight double figure scoring effort for the Wolves.

Even though they weren't able to put up enough points on Sunday, Minnesota outrebounded Los Angeles 56-28. Sunday was the ninth game this season where the Wolves grabbed more than 50 boards.

Following Sunday's game at the Lakers, Minnesota ranks third in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game

The Timberwolves take on the Clippers in L.A. Tuesday night.

