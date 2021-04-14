x
Middleton leads Bucks in 130-105 breeze by Timberwolves

Minnesota has lost 11 of its past 15 games.
Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) lays the ball up as Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton (24) and Bobby Portis (9) watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed to a 130-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brook Lopez added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jrue Holiday pitched in 15 points and three steals for the Bucks. They built a lead as big as 30 points early in the fourth quarter on the way to their second consecutive blowout. 

The Bucks beat Orlando 124-87 on Sunday. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range for the Timberwolves, who have lost 11 of their past 15 games.

