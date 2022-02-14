x
Timberwolves

Wolves outpace Pacers, Edwards has a record-setting game in 129-120 win

Minnesota set down Indiana as Anthony Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark on his first basket of the game.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone moment by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory at Indiana. 

Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark on his first hoop of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat. 

Oshae Brissett had a season-high 22 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds for Indiana. The Pacers have now lost six straight. 

Minnesota never trailed after using a 13-0 second-quarter run to take a 56-44 lead.

The Timberwolves snapped a two-game losing streak overall and a three-game losing streak at Indiana as they continue to work toward a finish in the top six in the Western Conference, and by doing so avoid the play-in round.  

