Overcoming a five game losing streak, Wolves beat the Trail Blazers 116-111

The defeat is the fifth consecutive loss for Portland.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a five-game losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Anthony Edwards added 24 points for Minnesota, which also ended an eight-game losing streak in Portland.

Minnesota led by as many as 12 points in the third, but Portland chipped away at the lead and went up 100-93 with 7:51 left in the game.

D’Angelo Russell’s 3-pointer tied it at 104 and Towns’ basket gave Minnesota a 106-104 lead with 3:04 left.

After a dunk from Jarred Vanderbilt, free throw from Edwards and a layup from Patrick Beverly, Portland just couldn't catch up to Minnesota's lead.

“I think we did a great job of making it difficult for them to get some clean looks. We made them take some really tough shots and on the flip side we just got it to the right man,” Towns told NBA.com.