Wolves dunk Kings 134-114 for 5th straight win

Karl-Anthony Towns appeared unstoppable, picking up 25 points and nine rebounds in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At the risk of cursing the Timberwolves, the team is a on serious winning streak, chalking up their fifth-straight victory Tuesday night by whipping the Sacramento Kings 134-114.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Minnesota made an eye-opening 22 3-pointers for the night.

Malik Beasley matched his career high with seven 3s and scored 21 points, helping the Timberwolves to their ninth win in 12 games. D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and seven assists.

De’Aaron Fox had 29 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Kings after missing eight games.

Tuesday's victory marks Minnesota’s fifth-straight win overall, tying its season-best stretch and setting the team at 13-5 since Jan. 3, the fourth-best record in NBA in that stretch.

Minnesota kept the Kings on their toes, forcing 19 turnovers in their 50th straight game forcing of 10+ turnovers, extending the NBA’s longest active streak.

The Wolves take on the Kings again on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. in Sacramento.