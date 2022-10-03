Timberwolves sign head coach Chris Finch to contract extension

In his first full year on the job, Finch has led the Wolves to a playoff play-in spot, and found a way to get the most out of franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns.

It has been a turnaround year for Minnesota's NBA franchise, and the man largely behind the Timberwolves' success is being rewarded for his work.

The team announced Monday that head coach Chris Finch has signed a multi-year contract extension. As per Timberwolves, policy details of the deal were not disclosed.

"I am excited that Chris will be leading our team for years to come,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta. “His leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success that featured great improvement on both ends of the court. We look forward to the start of the postseason tomorrow night and building towards more success in the future.”

Finch's Timberwolves finished the regular season Sunday with a 46-36 record, earning them the No. 7 seed in the NBA's Western Conference. They will host the No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers as part of the league's play-in tournament Tuesday night at Target Center. The Wolves have not made the playoffs since 2018, when they lost in the first round.

Under the leadership of Finch and his staff, the Timberwolves led the NBA in scoring average (115.0 points per game), the first time in franchise history. The club also led the league in three-pointers made, in forcing opponent turnovers (16.3 per game) and in points off those turnovers (19.8 per game).

Since taking the reins, Finch has also helped franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns evolve his game and mature in his on-court decision making.

"I am thankful to Glen, Becky and the entire ownership group for their ongoing support and commitment,” said Finch. “It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.”

Finch was hired as head coach in February of 2021 following the dismissal of Ryan Saunders. The contracts of his coaching staff were also extended, the team says.

