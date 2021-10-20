Wolves take the court at Target Center Wednesday

Minnesota is facing off with Houston in the first home game of the season.

Basketball is back in Minneapolis as the Timberwolves face off with the Houston Rockets in their first home game of the 2021 season.

The Wolves had a strong start in the preseason, winning three of their four games before heading into the regular season Wednesday night.

But the team has had almost as much play behind the scenes as on the court in the past few months. New co-owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore stepped into their new roles less than a month ago, promising fans that both the Wolves and the Lynx would be staying in Minnesota.

"It's an incredible market with great people," Rodriguez told reporters in September. "Minnesota was one of the reasons (we became partners) and we have no plans to move, we plan to be right here and do really, really exciting things."

Longtime owner Glen Taylor remains the controlling owner with final decision-making power while Lore and Rodriguez are currently limited partners during a transition period that is expected to last nearly three years.

Hopes are high this season for number one pick Anthony Edwards as he heads into his sophomore season with the team. As a rookie, "Ant" started 55 games while playing in all 72 games, the only NBA rookie to play in all 72. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes per game, according to NBA.com.

And not only is Edwards a great player, but he's a pretty decent drone pilot as well.

If you're heading down to Target Center for the 7 p.m. tipoff, remember to have your phone charged for your digital tickets, and leave your bags at home. Only diaper bags, medical devices and small clutches and wallets are allowed inside.

Anyone over the age of 2 who can medically tolerate a mask is required to wear one indoors.