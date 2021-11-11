Wiggins leads Warriors to dominate former Timberwolves teammates 123-110

Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 48 points for Minnesota, hitting seven 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough to shake a six-game losing streak.

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins dominated his former Timberwolves teammates with a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over Minnesota Wednesday night.

Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 48 points for Minnesota, hitting seven 3-pointers in the Timberwolves’ sixth straight loss.

D'Angelo Russel scored 18 points and seven assists against his former team, according to NBA.com.

The future.



He is not one of them. https://t.co/6Qvy2cDxvV — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) November 11, 2021

Wiggins made his initial 10 shots, scored 22 of his points on 9-for-9 shooting in the first half, and delivered an emphatic one-handed dunk over Karl-Anthony Towns after driving the baseline.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points to go with six assists while coming off a 50-point masterpiece Monday night against Atlanta.

Jordan Poole added 14 points and five rebounds to help Golden State push its NBA-leading record to 10-1.