Wolves fall to the Clippers with a 129-102 loss in L.A.

Minnesota kept the game close in the first, but when the Clippers pulled away they couldn't keep up.

LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 12, 2021.

The Los Angeles Clippers were able to claim their seventh victory in a row after Minnesota just couldn't keep up in the Saturday night game.

Paul George scored 23 points and Reggie Jackson added 21 points in the 129-102 matchup.

According to NBA.com., Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 21 points and nine rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points each.

Karl-Anthony Towns managed to pull together eight points on 3-of-11 shooting with eight rebounds. Towns missed all five of his 3-point attempts, ending his streak of making at least two in the season's first 11 games and making this game his first single-digit scoring game since 2018.

Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe had 14 points and nine assists and George had nine rebounds for the Clippers, who have taken all three meetings this month against the Wolves.

The Clippers outscored the Wolves 38-17 in the second to lead 70-43 at the break.

Towns was held scoreless in the second. He had just one free throw in the third, when the teams each scored 28 points, but the Wolves trailed 98-71 going into the final quarter.

George extended the Clippers' lead to 31 points early in the third with style. He dunked, hit a jumper, scored inside and fed Zubac for a basket. The two of them combined for the Clippers' first 12 points of the period.