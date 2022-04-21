Timberwolves fire up home fans for Game 3 against Memphis

The team hopes to create the electric atmosphere that helped lead to a huge win in the play-in game against the LA Clippers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves hope to swing the pendulum back their way and take control of the series with Memphis as Minnesota returns to the friendly confines of Target Center Thursday night.

Coming home tied 1-1 in the first-round series, the Wolves hope a little home cooking can dull the teeth of the Grizzlies, who handed them a serious 124-96 beatdown in game two Tuesday night in Memphis. Minnesota sent a jolt through the second seeded Grizzlies and their fan base by opening the series with an upset win in game one.

Part of the reason for optimism is the excitement that now surrounds the once-moribund franchise. After making the playoffs just once in the last 18 years, the Wolves have put together a promising young lineup and won an electrifying play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers last week. Many who were there commented it was as rocking as Target Center has ever been.

Timberwolves officials say tonight's Game 3 is sold out, but expect that seats will be available on the team resale site. There is also special merchandise created just for the playoffs, including a Timberwolves towel that all ticket holders will get upon entrance to Target Center.

Tipoff is tonight at 6:30 p.m., but fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:30 to experience the pregame festivities and build excitement heading into the game.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: