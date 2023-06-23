Wolves select Leonard Miller, Jaylen Clark in second round

Minnesota traded a pair of future draft picks to select Leonard Miller at No. 33 before selecting Jaylen Clark with the club's own 53rd pick.

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite not having a pick in the first round of Thursday's NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves were still able to make a little noise.

As part of last summer's blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert, the Wolves sent four first round picks to the Utah Jazz, including the 16th overall pick in Thursday's draft.

The Wolves, however, still added a pair of players throughout the night, including Leonard Miller. Minnesota traded with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire the draft rights for Miller, who was selected No. 33 overall.

He spent last season playing with the G League Ignite where he averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds in 24 games. According to the Associated Press, the 19-year-old needs development, but he could evolve into a player like former Wolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

Minnesota used its No. 53 pick to select defensive stalwart Jaylen Clark out of UCLA. Clark, who had surgery back in March to repair an Achilles injury, was named the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, NABC Defensive Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of Year.

"On draft night, you're just trying to ensure that you potentially add good, young pieces," said team President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly at a news conference Thursday night. "We think we did that tonight."

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.0 points, 1.9 assist and 2.6 steals per game (fourth-best in the nation). Depending on how he recovers from the Achilles surgery, the AP says Clark could develop into a Matisse Thybulle-type defender.

"There was no better wing defender in the draft," said Connelly. "He brings an aggression and toughness and intelligence that allows guys like that to make it... Prior to the injury, we thought the guy was an easy first round pick."

𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐤'𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐭𝐚.



Congratulations to Jaylen Clark on being selected as the No. 53 overall pick in the @NBADraft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.#NBABruins 🏀 pic.twitter.com/1Q6zvpQxXj — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) June 23, 2023

Connelly said Clark's injury typically takes between nine to 12 months to recover from, but added that the team intends to be cautious when it comes to his return.

"We didn't draft him for the short term, so we'll be extremely patient," Connelly said. "I was just talking to him on the phone and he's kind of chomping at the bit. He's like, 'I'm gonna start running,' and I'm like, 'Take your time.'"

In what was expected to be a pretty quiet draft day for the Wolves selection-wise, the team was able to add a couple of players who could provide some depth in the coming years.

Minnesota lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets, who went on to win the NBA Championship. It was the second straight season the Wolves advanced to the postseason, but it's been since almost 20 years since they've escaped the first round.

"We like our team. We're not good enough as evidence by our early exit (in the playoffs)," Connelly said. "We're not where we want to be or need to be, but we feel like we have a pretty good core, we have a great coach and I kind of like where we're trending."

