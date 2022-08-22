Minnesota Timberwolves release 2022-2023 regular-season schedule

The Timberwolves won't take the court on Christmas Day, but there are a few holiday games for Minnesota this upcoming season.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves released the team's 2022-2023 regular-season schedule Wednesday and now the team will open the season with a home game for the third-straight year.

On Oct. 19, the Timberwolves will open the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center. Minnesota will also close out the season at home with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 9.

While the Timberwolves won't play on Christmas Day or Election Day, Minnesota will play at home on New Year's Eve against the Detroit Pistons and on road for Saint Patrick's Day when they take on the Chicago Bulls.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, Minnesota will play a franchise record-tying six-game homestand, the longest homestand since 2017, with matchups against Memphis, Sacramento, Golden State, Orlando and Denver.

Sixteen of Minnesota's games will also be nationally televised between ESPN, TNT and NBATV.

For the Timberwolves' complete regular-season schedule, click or tap here. Single-game tickets will go on sale on Oct. 1.

