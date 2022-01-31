Wolves pound shorthanded Jazz 126-106

Center Karl-Anthony Towns put up the second triple-double of his career with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106.

Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench for Minnesota by going a perfect 9-of-9 shooting while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 and Mike Conley 22 for Utah, which lost its fifth straight.

Utah veteran forward Joe Ingles exited the game in the second quarter with a left knee injury. The Jazz was also was without coach Quin Snyder because he is in the league's health and safety protocols.

The Wolves were also without a few key players, as point guard D’Angelo Russell missed his second game with a left shin contusion and Patrick Beverley remained sidelined with a right ankle sprain.

Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for Towns. The Wolves’ big man picked up his 10th assist late in the fourth quarter on a corner 3-pointer by Jordan McLaughlin. It was the second triple-double of his career.

got to cool @KarlTowns off after that triple-double performance 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4SC6s0TwIN — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 31, 2022

Watch more of Minnesota sports: