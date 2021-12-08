x
Mitchell, Jazz shoot past Wolves 136-104 for 5th straight win

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 22 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 18. The Timberwolves have lost four straight.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) knocks the ball out away from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and the sharp-shooting Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-104 for their fifth straight win.

Mitchell made 14 of 23 shots and Utah connected for 25 3-pointers, two shy of their season high set last Friday against Boston. 

Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and five rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points — all from deep — off the bench for Utah. 

