Report: Wolves' Naz Reid to miss significant time with broken wrist

Reid is averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season — both career-highs.

MINNEAPOLIS — Naz Reid, one of the Minnesota Timberwolves' most reliable players off the bench, is expected to miss significant time with a broken wrist, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski with The Athletic.

Reid's injury, which occurred in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, is a major blow to Wolves as they prepare for their final push at a playoff spot. Minnesota is currently in a tie for seventh in the Western Conference, and just one point back of Golden State for sixth. If the Wolves can claim the sixth spot, they won't have to play in the Play-In Tournament.

Reid is in the midst of his best season and has been a major reason the Wolves were able to stay in the playoff mix while Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined with a strained right calf.

Reid, who signed with Minnesota back in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, is averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season — both career-highs. According to Krawczynski, he injured his wrist in the second half of Wednesday's game when he tried to brace himself when he fell to the court following a foul. He remained in the game, Krawczynski said, but was later subbed out in the fourth quarter.

Team officials have not released an exact timetable for Reid's return, but with playoffs less than two weeks away, it could result in him missing some — if not all — of the postseason.

However, the Timberwolves will still need to qualify and Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who sit just a half-game behind the Wolves, could have massive implications.

