New Wolves & Lynx co-owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore say teams will stay in Minnesota

The new limited partners in the franchise spoke to the media Monday alongside longtime owner Glen Taylor.

MINNEAPOLIS — A new era of Timberwolves and Lynx basketball ownership is officially underway, as new co-owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore met the media on Monday.

"Making the transition from player to owner ... is very exciting. It's something I dreamed about," Rodriguez said, referencing his standout career in Major League Baseball.

"I know how difficult and hard it is, the road to a championship," Rodriguez said. "I'm really excited to bring my experience both in business and in sports and in the locker room to Minnesota."

Rodriguez and Lore appeared alongside longtime owner Glen Taylor, just days after the Timberwolves dismissed President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

The new partners did not go into extensive detail about a possible replacement for Rosas in the front office. However Lore, a former executive for Walmart, said building a strong corporate culture will be key under their leadership.

"It's all about the people," Lore said. "In order to attract the very best people, the very best players in the world, it starts with having a really solid, incredible culture."

Under the new ownership structure, Taylor remains the controlling owner with final decision-making power while Lore and Rodriguez are currently limited partners during a transition period that is expected to last nearly three years. However, Lore said Taylor has already consulted them for advice and input.

"I'm excited. I like change, I like challenge," Taylor said. "I'm ready to go."

"It takes diversity in age, in way of thinking, in set of skills," Rodriguez added. "I am really excited to learn from Glen."

One of the biggest looming questions for fans is whether the new partners will consider relocating the Wolves and Lynx franchise. Rodriguez assured fans that's not part of their plan.

"It's an incredible market with great people," Rodriguez said. "Minnesota was one of the reasons (we became partners) and we have no plans to move, we plan to be right here and do really, really exciting things."