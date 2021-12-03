x
Nowell has career night, Timberwolves rout Pelicans 135-105

The Timberwolves combined for 19 3-pointers on 40 attempts.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS — Jaylen Nowell hit six 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 28 points, top overall draft choice Anthony Edwards scored 27 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from an early 16-point deficit to rout the New Orleans Pelicans 135-105.

Rookie Jaden McDaniels hit his first four 3s and finished with a career-high 20 points for Minnesota, which won for just the eighth time this season and second time against New Orleans. 

The Timberwolves, who combined for 19 3-pointers on 40 attempts. Zion Williamson scored 24 for the Pelicans. New Orleans made just 6 of 32 3-point attempts.

