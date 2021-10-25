x
Pelicans snap 3-game skid with 107-98 win over Timberwolves

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game season-opening losing streak with a 107-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — Brandon Ingram scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 23 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game season-opening losing streak with a 107-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Devonte’ Graham added 21 points as New Orleans, which was once again without injured star Zion Williamson. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 points for the Pelicans, who saw a 21-point lead cut to four points late in the third quarter. 

Anthony Edwards scored 21 of his 28 points in the third period to spark Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 32 points and 14 rebounds. 

