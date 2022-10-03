Reggie Wilson asks KAT 11 questions

Karl-Anthony Towns has been patient with an underachieving franchise, and it appears to be paying off. He talks with Reggie Wilson about the playoff-bound Wolves.

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. He's averaging 24.5 points a game and the Timberwolves are a season's best nine games over .500.

The team's six-game winning streak is the best since 2004. Towns also enjoyed his first three-point contest win at his third All-Star appearance in February. His confidence is soaring.

KARE 11's Reggie Wilson sat down with KAT to talk about the season and how he's managing his personal life, after a turbulent last few years.

They also did an 11-question lightning round that uncovered some of his personal interests like shoes, food and music.

He then spoke candidly about his influences in life, like family. Towns spoke on his maturity as a player and person and added that he is in a much better place.

