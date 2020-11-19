AP: Rubio returns to Minnesota in Draft Day trade

The Wolves also got the 25th and 28th picks in this year's draft, according to the Associated Press.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ricky Rubio appears to be headed back to Minnesota.

The Associated Press reports the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired the Spanish guard from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the No. 17 pick, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The Wolves also got the 25th and 28th picks in this year's draft, according to reports.

News of the potential trade came on a night Minnesota selected Georgia's Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Wolves drafted Rubio with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He spent two years playing overseas in Europe before joining the Wolves in 2011.

Rubio spent six seasons with Minnesota — averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 assists per game — before being traded to the Utah Jazz in 2017. The veteran guard played in 65 games with the Phoenix Suns last season, but was traded to Oklahoma earlier this week in a deal involving Chris Paul.