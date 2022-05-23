NBA insider: Minnesota lures Denver president with 'life-changing' $40 million deal

Tim Connelly has spent the last nine years in Denver, the last five as the team's president of basketball operations.

If Monday's reports are true, the Minnesota Timberwolves will soon have a new sheriff in town from a divisional foe.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Minnesota has signed Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly on a five-year, $40+ million deal, which includes ownership equity in the team, and would make him the team's new president of basketball operations.

The ESPN senior NBA insider also reported that while Denver made an offer to Connelly that would make him one of the highest-paid executives in the league, the Timberwolves offered "life-changing money - something only a very few executives have in their deals."

Connelly has spent the last nine years in Denver, the last five as the team's president of basketball operations.

The Baltimore native helped catapult the Nuggets to the top of the NBA's Western Conference largely through the draft. Connelly's most impactful draft picks include 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Before working for the Nuggets, Connelly spent three seasons as the New Orleans Pelicans' assistant general manager.

According to Jacob Tobey, sports anchor at KARE 11's sister station KUSA in Denver, losing Connelly "would be a devastating loss to the organization."

"Other than Nikola Jokic, he may just be the most important piece to the Nuggets organization," Tobey added.

