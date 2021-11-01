Russell, Timberwolves snap 7-game skid in win over Spurs

The team won even without the services of big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who was held out as part of his recovery plan from an injured wrist.

MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 96-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Minnesota was playing without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns returned Saturday after missing six games with a partial dislocation of his left wrist. His absence Sunday night was part of the plan to ease him back in to action.

Malik Beasley had another strong game for the T-Wolves with 24 points, including going 3-for-6 on three pointers.

San Antonio was without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who did not play due to personal reasons. Lonnie Walker IV picked up the slack with a season-high 25 points to lead all Spurs.