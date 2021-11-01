x
Russell, Timberwolves snap 7-game skid in win over Spurs

The team won even without the services of big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who was held out as part of his recovery plan from an injured wrist.
Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell (0) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 96-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs. 

Minnesota was playing without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns returned Saturday after missing six games with a partial dislocation of his left wrist. His absence Sunday night was part of the plan to ease him back in to action. 

Malik Beasley had another strong game for the T-Wolves with 24 points, including going 3-for-6 on three pointers. 

San Antonio was without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who did not play due to personal reasons. Lonnie Walker IV picked up the slack with a season-high 25 points to lead all Spurs. 

Sunday's win was part of a back-to-back series with San Antonio. The Wolves came close to ending their losing streak Saturday night, coming up just short in a 125-122 overtime loss to the Spurs. 

