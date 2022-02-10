x
Sabonis’ double-double leads Kings past Timberwolves 132-119

The loss ends the Minnesota's five-game winning streak.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Harrison Barnes scored 30 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds in his Kings debut and Sacramento pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-119 on Wednesday night.

De’Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings win in their first game since making a six-player trade with Indiana.

Sabonis, part of the deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers, celebrated his first game with his new team with a double-double that helped end the Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak.

