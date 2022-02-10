Sabonis’ double-double leads Kings past Timberwolves 132-119

The loss ends the Minnesota's five-game winning streak.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Harrison Barnes scored 30 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds in his Kings debut and Sacramento pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-119 on Wednesday night.

De’Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings win in their first game since making a six-player trade with Indiana.

Sabonis, part of the deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers, celebrated his first game with his new team with a double-double that helped end the Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak.

