Sources: Wolves owner exploring potential sale of franchise

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves may be up for sale.

According to a report from Sportico, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is looking to possibly sell the team and has hired The Raine Group to assist with the sale. Sportico's Editor-in-Chief Scott Soshnick says sources tell him offers have already been made.

Taylor, the chairman of Mankato, Minnesota-based Taylor Company, has been the Wolves' owner since 1995.

When reached for confirmation by phone, The Raine Group told KARE 11 they could not confirm or deny the report at this time.

According to Jon Krawczynski, the Wolves' beat writer for the Athletic, The Raine Group approached Taylor with people interested in purchasing the team. Krawczynski says no deal was reached, but the group has "several other options available that are being explored," according to a tweet.

Krawczynski later tweeted Taylor told The Athletic that the franchise will remain in Minnesota.

Shams Charania, a senior basketball writer for The Athletic, says former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett and a group of investors "are seriously interested in and exploring bid for Minnesota T'Wolves," according to a source.

Garnett began his career with the Wolves in 1995, helping lead Minnesota to its lone appearance in the Western Conference Finals following the 2003-04 season. Garnett left the team in 2007 for the Boston Celtics, where he won a NBA Championship in 2008.