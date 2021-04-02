Spurs rally in final minutes to upend Timberwolves, 111-108

SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-108.

Jakob Poeltl added 19 points and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Malik Beasley had 29 points and D’Angelo Russell added 20 points for Minnesota, which was outscored 32-18 in the final quarter.

The Spurs won their first game this season when trailing by 15 or more points at any time in the game. San Antonio trailed until the final four minutes of the game.