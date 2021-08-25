x
Timberwolves

T-wolves seal deal with Grizzlies for ace defender Beverley

The 6-foot-1 Patrick Beverley will bring feistiness and experience to a Timberwolves team short on both attributes.
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized their acquisition of Beverley, sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangómez to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized their acquisition of ace defender Patrick Beverley. 

They're sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangómez to the Memphis Grizzlies. The trade was agreed to in principle last week after the Grizzlies got the 33-year-old Beverley from the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Beverley came with veteran guard Rajon Rondo and young center Daniel Oturu in a swap for versatile guard Eric Bledsoe. The 6-foot-1 Beverley will bring feistiness and experience to a Timberwolves team short on both attributes.

He has three NBA All-Defensive team selections on his resume.

