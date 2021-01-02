T-Wolves snap 3-game slide with 109-104 win over Cavaliers

Malik Beasley and rookie Anthony Edwards each scored 23 points to lead the Timberwolves.

D’Angelo Russell added 19 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves connected on a season-high 16 3-pointers to snap a three-game losing streak.