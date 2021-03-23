x
Thunder use 3-point barrage to beat Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 33 points and 10 rebounds.
Credit: AP
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby (22) pulls a rebound from Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder relied on strong 3-point shooting to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-103.

The Thunder set a season high with 21 3-pointers in just 37 attempts (56.8%). Eight of the nine players who entered the game for Thunder hit at least one 3-pointer. 

Only center Moses Brown didn’t convert from beyond the arc, but he contributed 17 rebounds. Reserve guard Ty Jerome led the way by hitting all five of his 3-point attempts. 

Gilgeous-Alexander was 4-for-6 from deep. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

