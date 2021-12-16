Edwards scores 38 points, T-wolves beat Nuggets 124-107

Edwards' performance makes him the youngest player in NBA history to make 10 three-point shots in a game.

DENVER — Anthony Edwards made 10 three-pointers and scored 38 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves snap a 12-game losing streak to Denver Wednesday night.

Edwards' performance makes him the youngest player in NBA history to make 10 three-point shots in a game, and he now holds the title of most threes in a game by one player in Timberwolves franchise history.

Edwards also scored his 2,000th NBA point on Wednesday to become the youngest player in Wolves history to reach the 2,000-point feat.

The Wolves topped the Nuggets 124-107. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Timberwolves, who shot 23 for 48 from beyond the arc, including 16 in the first half.

Towns also logged a major milestone Wednesday night when he scored his 10,000th NBA point.

After the score, Towns took a moment on the court to remember his mom Jacqueline Towns, who died from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Denver's Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season and the 63rd of his career.

