Timberwolves beat Jazz for 3rd time this season

The Timberwolves (18-44) went 3-0 against Utah (44-17) this season.

MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell had a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 105-104.

Minnesota, which started the day tied for the second-fewest wins in the NBA, handed the league-leading Jazz another loss.

The Timberwolves (18-44) went 3-0 against Utah (44-17) this season. Mike Conley scored 26 points and Rudy Gobert added 18 points for Utah.