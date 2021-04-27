Timberwolves beat Rockets 114-107 for third straight win

Anthony Edwards had 19 points and nine rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell added 15 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves.

HOUSTON — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 114-107 for their third straight victory.

Anthony Edwards had 19 points and nine rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell added 15 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves.

They have won three in a row for the first time since starting 3-0 in the 2019-20 season. Minnesota won in Houston for the first time since Feb. 17, 2012, snapping a 14-game losing streak.