Timberwolves beat Rockets 114-107 for third straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) celebrate the team's win over the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston. (Thomas Shea/Pool Photo via AP)

HOUSTON — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 114-107 for their third straight victory.

Anthony Edwards had 19 points and nine rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell added 15 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves.

They have won three in a row for the first time since starting 3-0 in the 2019-20 season. Minnesota won in Houston for the first time since Feb. 17, 2012, snapping a 14-game losing streak. 

Kelly Olynyk had 28 points and nine rebounds for Houston. Christian Wood had 24 points and 18 rebounds.

