Timberwolves end 4-game losing streak with win over Raptors

Karl-Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley each scored 20 points to lead the Wolves.

TAMPA, Fla. — Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter before fouling out and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Malik Beasley also scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the Timberwolves, who shot 69% in the second half.

The Raptors had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds after Beasley stepped out of bounds with 12.1 seconds left for Minnesota’s eighth turnover of the fourth quarter.