Timberwolves

Timberwolves end 4-game losing streak with win over Raptors

Karl-Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley each scored 20 points to lead the Wolves.
Credit: AP
Toronto Raptors' Stanley Johnson (5) blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. — Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter before fouling out and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors. 

Malik Beasley also scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the Timberwolves, who shot 69% in the second half. 

The Raptors had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds after Beasley stepped out of bounds with 12.1 seconds left for Minnesota’s eighth turnover of the fourth quarter. 

But, Pascal Siakam missed a layup that was contested by 6-foot-10 Jaden McDaniels. Jordan McLaughlin clinched the victory with two free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining.

