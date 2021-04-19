Timberwolves extend road skid in 124-105 beatdown by Clippers

Kawhi Leonard was a one-man wrecking crew, picking up 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in his return from a four-game absence because of a sore right foot.

Paul George led five starters in double figures with 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-105 for their eighth win in nine games.

Fans attending a Clippers game for the first time this season due to the COVID pandemic saw the home team hit a season-high 21 3-pointers.

Rookie Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 23 points in their sixth straight road loss. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 16 points and went over 9,000 points in his career.

NEXT UP:

Minnesota will attempt to break its road slide when the Timberwolves play Sacramento Tuesday.

The Kings are 11-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is ninth in the league averaging 114.3 points and is shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Timberwolves are 9-23 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has a 14-41 record when allowing over 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 116-106 in the last matchup on April 5. D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 25 points, and De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings with 4.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Harrison Barnes is averaging two made 3-pointers and 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.