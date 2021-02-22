Timberwolves fire head coach Ryan Saunders

The Timberwolves say they will announce more details Monday about who will take over the team.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves fired head coach Ryan Saunders Sunday night shortly after the team's loss to the New York Knicks.

In a press release from the Timberwolves, President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said they've relieved Saunders of his head coaching duties effective immediately.

“We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” said Rosas in a release. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.”

Saunders has been with the Timberwolves since 2014 where he started as an assistant under his father, Flip Saunders. Ryan Saunders was then named the interim head coach after coach Tom Thibodeau was fired midway through the 2018-19 season. The interim label was then removed prior to the 2019-2020 season.