x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Timberwolves

Timberwolves lead by as many as 45; beat Grizzlies 138-95

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points to help Minnesota win its third straight.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, goes up to shoot past Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams, top right, as Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 23 as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to their third straight win with a 138-95 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. 

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points in a game Minnesota led by as many as 45, their biggest lead in a game this season and the Grizzlies’ largest deficit. 

Ja Morant tied a season-low with 11 points for Memphis, which had won two in a row. 

Desmond Bane scored 21 points for the Grizzlies. He kept Memphis in the game early hitting his first three 3s in the first quarter.

Related Articles

In Other News

'Inevitable': Star Tribune sports columnist LaVelle Neal says A-Rod, Lore could have plans in the works for a 'new' Target Center