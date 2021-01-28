Warriors beat Timberwolves 123-111, sweeping 2-game series

This was the ninth straight win at home for the Golden State Warriors.

SAN FRANCISCO — Rookie center James Wiseman came off the Warriors' bench to score a career-high 25 points, dazzling opposite No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards in a matchup of last year's top two draft selections, and Golden State beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-111.

Edwards, who like Wiseman is just 19, also scored 25 points for his second-highest NBA total. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20 points while playing through foul trouble for Golden State.