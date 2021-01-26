x
Wiggins takes it to Timberwolves; Warriors win 130-108

The Golden Warriors avoided a three-game losing streak by triumphing over Minnesota Monday night.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 36 points with seven 3-pointers, Andrew Wiggins took it to his old Timberwolves team for 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Minnesota 130-108 after coach Steve Kerr shook up his starting five. 

Facing the Timberwolves for the first time since his trade last February, Wiggins showed a steadiness that was missing at times when he played in Minneapolis. He drove the lane for pull-up jumpers, dunked, hit from long range, made three steals, blocked three shots and grabbed all six of his rebounds on the offensive glass. 

Curry shot 11 for 21 overall and 7 of 12 from deep as the Warriors avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

