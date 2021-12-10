Timberwolves and Lynx unveil new court in Prairie Island Indian Community

The court was unveiled on National Indigenous People's day.

RED WING, Minn. — John Thomas knows the importance of being able to shoot hoops on a neighborhood court.

“It provides you an opportunity to hope and to dream, says Thomas.

Two things the Minnesota native did as a player and now as the Wolves Vice President of Basketball development.

“So, for me coming up as a player, I thought about what do I want to accomplish.”

This week the Wolves and Lynx, along with Treasure Island Resort and Casino, unveiled and newly renovated a basketball court at the Prairie Island Indian Community as a part of National Indigenous People’s Day.

“They’re loving it. It’s an opportunity to exercise and to have some triumphs and some failures. But more importantly it’s all in the spirit of community.”

The hope is that the court becomes more than just a gathering place for kids to shoot hoops, but also for them to shoot for the stars and learn some very important life lessons.

“When they shoot that first lay up, they fail,” says Thomas. “So how do you handle failure? When you shoot that jump shot, what are the adjustments that you make? And how do you equate that to life? And that is what I appreciate about this sport.”