NBA fines Timberwolves' Patrick Beverly $30K after post-game comments

A post by the NBA says Beverly is being disciplined for inappropriate statements made during interviews and on social media, including "egregious" use of profanity.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly was fired up and emotional Tuesday following the team's playoff play-in win over his former employer, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Apparently a bit too emotional for the NBA's liking.

On Thursday the league announced that Beverly is being fined $30,000 for comments he made following the 109-104 comeback win over the Clippers. The NBA veteran led the post-game celebration, jumping up on the scorer's table, taking off his jersey and tossing it into the sellout crowd. He then sat on the Timberwolves bench and sobbed.

"Man, I wanted this one so bad," Beverley told reporters after hugging his mother Lisa on the court. "This is just the icing on the cake, the cherry on top. Play-in, to be able to beat them ... another goal scratched off. I told you we were going to the playoffs. Most of you all, y'all looked at me like I was crazy when I first said that. I f---ing told y'all."

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/or12JGdCAe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2022

NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said in a Twitter post that the fine was for "inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media, including the egregious use of profanity."

Thursday's fine comes on the heels of a $25,000 sanction Beverley received for improper conduct toward a game official after being ejected from the Wolves final regular season game Sunday. He received two technical fouls, which were levied against him for complaining about calls and non-calls.

At this point neither Beverly or the Timberwolves have commented publicly about the new fine.

The post-game celebration by Beverly and guard Anthony Edwards drew the scorn of a number of broadcasters, NBA players and fans who thought their antics were a bit over the top, considering it was a play-in game and not even a playoff series.

After witnessing what went on the "Inside the NBA" studio crew from TNT mocked the Timberwolves, with Shaquile O'Neil and Kenny Smith breaking into Queen's "We are the Champions."

"We need 'One Shining Moment'" 😂



Inside the NBA crew reacts to the Timberwolves' celebration after clinching the 7th seed. pic.twitter.com/kMkhQBhKkN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022

“That was the quickest playoffs we’ve ever had,” said studio host Ernie Johnson.

“They were kissing babies and stuff,” replied analyst Charles Barkley.

The Timberwolves don't have time to worry about what went on Tuesday, as they open a 7-game playoff series against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies beginning Saturday.

