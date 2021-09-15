x
Timberwolves

Timberwolves re-sign Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin

Both were restricted free agents.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday,, in Cleveland. The Timberwolves have filled out their roster by re-signing Vanderbilt. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have filled out their roster by re-signing forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Jordan McLaughlin. Both were restricted free agents.

The contracts were agreed to last week. Vanderbilt gets a three-year, $18.3 million deal. McLaughlin gets a three-year deal worth about $6.5 million that comes with a team option for the third year.

 Vanderbilt gives the Timberwolves another option at a power forward spot they have been trying to enhance for several years. McLaughlin provides depth at point guard.

 

