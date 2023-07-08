NBA fines Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $50 for chair throwing incident

The Wolves guard was walking off the court at Ball Arena following a season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets when he swung a chair in frustration.

NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by the NBA after throwing a chair that hit two people following a postseason loss last season in Denver.

Edwards was cited for assault following the incident, but those charges were dismissed last month.

The Timberwolves guard was walking off the court at Ball Arena following a season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets when he swung a chair in frustration. Two arena employees were hit by the chair.

While the third-degree charges were dismissed, the league moved forward with a fine for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders" following the loss.

Edwards, who agreed to a max extension with the Wolves last month, is currently in Spain with Team USA preparing for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

