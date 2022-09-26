During media day, Minnesota Timberwolves look forward to upcoming season

With the regular season nearing, it was media day Monday for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

MINNEAPOLIS — Members of the Minnesota Timberwolves spoke with national and Twin Cities media outlets Monday as part of media day, with players and team officials discussing the biggest storylines from the offseason and the upcoming regular season.

The Timberwolves fielded questions during media day ranging from the team's newest players, one player's arrest and Anthony Edward's anti-LBGBTQ+ comments, which drew a $40,000 fine from the NBA.

Forward Taurean Prince, who was arrested by Florida authorities in August for a warrant out of Texas, said "everything will be fine" with his ongoing legal troubles.

Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA for "using offensive and derogatory language on social media" earlier this month and offered an apology Monday. In a since-deleted Instagram video posted earlier this month, Edwards can be heard calling a group of men on the sidewalk "queer-a** n****s."

"Man, I respect everybody," Edwards said. "I know what I posted was immature and I'm sorry for that if I hurt anyone and I'm working with the team. I'm sorry to all of the Minnesota fans and I'm working to be better."

Edwards added that he would have no problem playing with a gay teammate and would stand up to homophobic language in the locker room or on the court.

"I'm willing to do whatever man, whatever it takes to make it right, to show everybody that I come with respect, that's not who I am, I'm willing to take it as far as I need to," Edwards said.

When the team wasn't taking questions about their offseason issues, the Timberwolves discussed the team's newest additions.

New Minnesota center Rudy Gobert said he loves how head coach Chris Finch wants to use the former Utah Jazz big in the Timberwolves' offense. “I don’t think there’s a ceiling. When you look at the roster and the talent we have with this group, it’s pretty incredible," he said.

Gobert added that he's looking forward to playing alongside Karl Anthony-Towns, saying, “I’ve always loved to play with another dominant big, I know that I can make guys around me better.”

New Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers explained that he doesn't like cold weather but he's glad the opportunity opened up for him in Minnesota.

"I saw a role and a team and a fit and I know deep in my heart I can come in here and make an impact," he said.

The Minnesota Timberwolves open the 2022-2023 regular season at home at the Target Center when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 19.

