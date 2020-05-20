Timberwolves to reopen practice facility for limited, voluntary player workouts

Only one coach and one player will be allowed on the floor at any one time.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been more than two months since the NBA shut down, but doors around the league are gradually starting to reopen with caution. For the Minnesota Timberwolves, that will soon mean opening the practice facility at Mayo Clinic Square for voluntary player workouts.

The reopened practice facility will have several restrictions, with just one coach and one player allowed on the floor at any one time. Workouts will be limited to 45 minutes, and Wolves staff will be asked to wear masks and gloves.

"This is a global pandemic, there's no place for cutting corners," said Dr. Robby Sikka, Wolves VP of Performance and Technology. "This is simply about getting players a safe place to come and shoot and come and work out, more than it is about anything else. It's about safety and wellness first."

Locker rooms, weight rooms, offices and other areas will remain closed.