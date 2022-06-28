Timberwolves welcome and introduce draft picks to Minnesota

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said all three players were "perfect" additions to the team's young core.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on June 27, 2022.

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed their latest draft picks to the team during a press conference Tuesday.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves drafted center Walker Kessler from Auburn and Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. in the first round. Minnesota then acquired Memphis forward Josh Minott and guard Matteo Spagnolo of Italy.

In Tuesday's press conference, the team introduced Kessler, Moore and Minott as the newest faces of the franchise.

"Super excited to have these three guys join our organization," Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. "As good as players they are, the background from these guys were all stellar."

He added that it's exciting to introduce the players to their new home and city, and get to know them.

welcome to the fam 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Xt21t5Xy5M — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 28, 2022

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said all three players were "perfect" additions to the team's young core.

"But this is about them today, and it's always special to be a part of their dream and watch someone's dream come true so we hope they enjoy it and let the work begin after that," Finch said.

Both Kessler and Moore said the process of the draft night was stressful, with waiting for their names to be called. Kessler was in New York City for the NBA Draft, while Moore was at home with friends and family.

"Hope that I can bring winning," Moore said. "Like coach said, it's already a exciting young group that we have here and I'm just here to compete, I'm here to add to the already winning coaches that we have, so yeah, I just wanna win."

Minott said he's most looking forward to the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

"Everyone dreams about this but I just don't wanna get here and be happy with that," he said. "I really wanna get some accolades, some championships, and really create a name and a franchise to remember."

Kessler also explained his family's ties to the Twin Cities. He said his dad was from Minneapolis and his grandfather played at the University of Minnesota "way back when."

"It's cool to be in this city and having my dad's family be from here, I mean it's crazy how things work out like that," Kessler said.

He added that he thinks he can thrive in a system that features a big man like Karl-Anthony Towns.

Finch said the Timberwolves will test the players' work ethic for them to reach their potential.

"A hugely important part of building a team is having guys that are about the right things, that are professional on and off court and kudos to all your guys' families because we couldn't find a bad word about any three of you, but I'm sure we can change that at some point," Connelly said with a grin.

Watch more local news: