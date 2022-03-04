x
Timberwolves

Towns, Reid score 20, lead Timberwolves past Thunder 138-101

Minnesota's reserves, led by Reid and Prince, outscored Oklahoma City's 74-18.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid each scored 20 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 138-101 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Taurean Prince scored 18 points, D'Angelo Russell had 17 and Jaden McDaniels added 16 for the Timberwolves, who have averaged 131.3 points during their win streak. They have won six of eight overall.

Minnesota's reserves, led by Reid and Prince, outscored Oklahoma City's 74-18.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for Oklahoma City, marking his fifth straight game with at least 29 points. Isaiah Roby added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who were missing starters Josh Giddey (sore right hip) and Lu Dort (left shoulder strain).

The Timberwolves shot 57.4% from the field in their highest-scoring half of the season to take a 77-60 lead at the break. Minnesota scored 45 points in the second quarter — a season high for any quarter this season. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points in the first half while trying to keep the Thunder in it.

Minnesota remained in control in the third quarter and took a 108-87 lead into the fourth.

