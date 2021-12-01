Wizards beat Timberwolves 115-107; Towns hurt late

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns left the game with 2:14 remaining after injuring himself on a dunk.

WASHINGTON — Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points and Bradley Beal added 19 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 115-107 victory over Minnesota.

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns left the game with 2:14 remaining after injuring himself on a dunk. Towns scored only two of his 34 points in the final period — and that was when he got free along the baseline for a dunk.

After slamming the ball through, his momentum caused his body to fall horizontally and he appeared to land on his tailbone.