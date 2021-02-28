x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Timberwolves

Wizards send Timberwolves to 7th straight loss, 128-112

The Washington Wizards used a 44-point third quarter to pull away for a 128-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Credit: AP
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, center, goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook added 19 as part of his NBA-leading 10th triple-double, and the Washington Wizards used a 44-point third quarter to pull away for a 128-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Westbrook added 14 rebounds and 12 assists for the Wizards, who have won seven of eight to move back into playoff contention following a 6-17 start. 

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who dropped their seventh straight, matching their longest slide of the season.

Related Articles