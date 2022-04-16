Timberwolves fans are howling with excitement after winning series opener

It's the first time the Wolves have opened a playoff series with a win since 2004.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Coming off the first playoff win since 2018, Minnesota Timberwolves fans are howling with excitement for what's expected to be a thrilling series.

"We haven't seen the pups in the playoffs in a long time," said Sean Anisi, who's been a diehard Wolves fan since he was a child.

It's a moment many Minnesotans have been waiting for.

"I feel like a lot of people are loyal to Minnesota sports, and its heartbreaking every year and finally we've done something to show off for it," said Tina Nelson.

In fact, the last time the Wolves were in the playoffs prior to 2018 — when they lost in the opening round to the Houston Rockets — was back in 2004. It was also the last time Minnesota began a playoff series with a victory.

"We've been waiting for this for 18 years," said an excited Wolves fan watching the game at Bunny's Bar and Grill in St. Louis Park.

At this rate, good luck getting a seat anywhere in town.

"Yeah, very busy place this afternoon. It's beautiful to see," said Bunny's Assistant General Manager Jason Rackner.

Crowds like the one gathered at Bunny's Saturday afternoon are expected to pack out sport bars in the coming weeks, as the Wolves continue to show up and show out.

"To see guys that have kind of come up and really embraced their roles, and where they want to embarrass people on the court is very fun to watch," said Rackner.

Whether it's a bank shot or a series of bricks for the Wolves, one thing is certain...

"We believe in you guys and you know we're loyal to the core," said Nelson.

"We still support our teams no matter what, whether they're winning or losing, we're always there for them," said Wolves fan Matt Regan.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed a proclamation Saturday, declaring the day "Wolves Playoff Day."

Game 2 for the Wolves is set for Tuesday night at 7:30.

Our hometown team begins its playoff push today. The @Timberwolves have given our whole city a reason to cheer this season, and we’re ready to watch them continue to shine on the national stage this afternoon. Happy Wolves Playoff Day, MPLS! 🐺 #RaisedByWolves #WolvesBack pic.twitter.com/8go8mrE9MZ — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) April 16, 2022

